Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TE Connectivity (TEL) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TE Connectivity (TEL) and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to TE Connectivity today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TE Connectivity is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.00, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A today and set a price target of $2250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1616.11, close to its 52-week high of $1726.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class C, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $1889.29 average price target, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1800.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GOOGL: