Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: T Mobile US (TMUS), Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.26, close to its 52-week high of $123.42.

Cusick has an average return of 22.9% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is ranked #952 out of 7028 analysts.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.55, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.10, close to its 52-week high of $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ams AG, and Adyen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.82, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR30.00 price target.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bottomline Technologies with a $56.63 average price target, implying a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.50 price target.

