Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: T Mobile US (TMUS) and Zynga (ZNGA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Zynga (ZNGA) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Brett Feldman from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 78.9% success rate. Feldman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogent Comms, CenturyLink, and Intelsat SA.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.25, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

