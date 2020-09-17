Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: T Mobile US (TMUS) and Pure Storage (PSTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Pure Storage (PSTG) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, Brett Feldman from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.76, close to its 52-week high of $119.20.

Feldman has an average return of 27.7% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is ranked #436 out of 6947 analysts.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.91.

Pure Storage (PSTG)

In a report released yesterday, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pure Storage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.56, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

