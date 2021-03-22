Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SYNNEX (SNX) and Cubic (CUB)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on SYNNEX (SNX) and Cubic (CUB).
SYNNEX (SNX)
Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on SYNNEX today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.86.
According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.
SYNNEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.20, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.
Cubic (CUB)
In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cubic. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.20.
According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cubic with a $70.00 average price target, implying a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.
