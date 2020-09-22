Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) and Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) and Viavi Solutions (VIAV) with bullish sentiments.

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchronoss Technologies with a $8.50 average price target, which is a 134.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.56, which is a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

