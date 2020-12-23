Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synaptics (SYNA), Trimble Navigation (TRMB) and Western Digital (WDC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Synaptics (SYNA), Trimble Navigation (TRMB) and Western Digital (WDC) with bullish sentiments.

Synaptics (SYNA)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synaptics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.18, close to its 52-week high of $67.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trimble Navigation with a $58.67 average price target.

Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 70.6% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.22, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.