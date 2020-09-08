Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synaptics (SYNA) and Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synaptics (SYNA) and Zebra Tech (ZBRA) with bullish sentiments.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.38, close to its 52-week high of $92.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Synaptics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.83, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Zebra Tech today and set a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $260.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Zebra Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $283.67, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $309.00 price target.

