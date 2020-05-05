Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synaptics (SYNA) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Synaptics (SYNA) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Synaptics (SYNA)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $76.83 average price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Malte Schaumann from Warburg Research maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Schaumann is ranked #5794 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $21.01 average price target, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR18.00 price target.

