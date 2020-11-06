Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synaptics (SYNA) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Synaptics (SYNA) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI).

Synaptics (SYNA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Synaptics yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $105.75 average price target, which is a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $14.57 average price target, implying a 58.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.