Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Veritone (VERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Veritone (VERI) with bullish sentiments.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.48, close to its 52-week high of $33.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 56.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Avid Technology, and Pure Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Super Micro Computer with a $40.67 average price target, implying a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veritone (VERI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Veritone yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Veritone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.