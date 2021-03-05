Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Broadcom (AVGO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Broadcom (AVGO).

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.62, close to its 52-week high of $35.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Super Micro Computer with a $42.67 average price target.

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Broadcom. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $443.59, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $505.47, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

