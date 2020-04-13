Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Uber Technologies (UBER) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Uber Technologies (UBER) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report issued on April 8, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SS&C Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.40, representing a 46.2% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Uber Technologies (UBER)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies on April 8 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Trade Desk, and Eventbrite.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $43.44 average price target, which is a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report issued on April 9, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $124.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $113.00, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ZM: