Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Square (SQ), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Square (SQ), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Axon Enterprise (AAXN).

Square (SQ)

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller maintained a Buy rating on Square today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $196.00.

Peller has an average return of 105.5% when recommending Square.

According to TipRanks.com, Peller is ranked #58 out of 7028 analysts.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.05, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, David Barden from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Barden is ranked #2944 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $143.00 average price target, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 82.1% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Trimble Navigation, and Global Payments.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.63, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

