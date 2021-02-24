Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Square (SQ), Sprout Social (SPT) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Square (SQ), Sprout Social (SPT) and Snap (SNAP).

Square (SQ)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Square, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $256.59, close to its 52-week high of $283.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 88.1% and a 87.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $266.80, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Sprout Social (SPT)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sprout Social, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $77.00 average price target, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Snap, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.45, close to its 52-week high of $72.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $68.43 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

