Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Square (SQ), Paylocity (PCTY) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ), Paylocity (PCTY) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Square on May 7 and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $233.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 80.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Jack Henry & Associates.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $287.00, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paylocity (PCTY)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity on May 7 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $168.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $211.67, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

In a report issued on May 7, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Health Catalyst, GoodRx Holdings, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare with a $48.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.