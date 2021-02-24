Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Square (SQ), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Infinera (INFN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Square (SQ), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Infinera (INFN).

Square (SQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Square today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $256.59, close to its 52-week high of $283.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and EverQuote.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.80, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.38, close to its 52-week high of $154.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronet Worldwide is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.33, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Infinera (INFN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Hold rating on Infinera today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $11.20 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

