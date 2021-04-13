Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Square (SQ) and Zuora (ZUO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ) and Zuora (ZUO) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Square, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.20, close to its 52-week high of $283.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $280.86, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on March 31, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $250.00 price target.

Zuora (ZUO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Zuora yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.46, close to its 52-week high of $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.1% and a 82.4% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Grid Dynamics Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zuora is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

