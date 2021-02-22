Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Square (SQ) and Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ) and Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Square today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $276.57, close to its 52-week high of $283.19.

Dolev has an average return of 46.5% when recommending Square.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #805 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $260.24 average price target, which is a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Laboratories, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $162.84, close to its 52-week high of $163.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Laboratories is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.14.

