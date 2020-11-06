Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Square (SQ), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to Square today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.23, close to its 52-week high of $193.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $189.43 average price target, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Advanced Energy Industries today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.01, close to its 52-week high of $84.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 76.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.67, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.96, close to its 52-week high of $42.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 80.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Alphabet Class A.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UBER: