Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SPS Commerce (SPSC), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Adyen (OtherADYYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SPS Commerce (SPSC), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Adyen (ADYYF) with bullish sentiments.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SPS Commerce, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.72, close to its 52-week high of $88.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 71.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SPS Commerce with a $85.00 average price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MKS Instruments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.57, implying a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released today, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1825.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1800.06.

Moawalla has an average return of 60.3% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1209 out of 7012 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1741.16 average price target, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1817.00 price target.

