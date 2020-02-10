Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), SolarWinds (SWI) and Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), SolarWinds (SWI) and Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY).

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report issued on February 5, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.55, close to its 52-week high of $161.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.81, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

SolarWinds (SWI)

In a report issued on February 5, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SolarWinds, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Netscout Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarWinds is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates on February 5 and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.29, close to its 52-week high of $166.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 82.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack Henry & Associates is a Hold with an average price target of $142.80, which is a -13.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

