Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Five9 (FIVN) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Five9 (FIVN) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO) with bullish sentiments.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $336.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 70.7% and a 80.4% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pinterest, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $342.87 average price target, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Five9 (FIVN)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Five9, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.09, close to its 52-week high of $194.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $197.38, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report issued on February 22, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $129.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 88.1% and a 87.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Q2 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.36, implying a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on QTWO: