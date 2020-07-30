Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Dynatrace (DT) and Radware (RDWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Dynatrace (DT) and Radware (RDWR) with bullish sentiments.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 67.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $262.09, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on July 15, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.25, close to its 52-week high of $44.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Radware (RDWR)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Radware yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.45, close to its 52-week high of $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Amdocs, and Ceva.

Radware has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

