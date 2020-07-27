Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS).

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report issued on July 24, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $268.74, close to its 52-week high of $299.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.62, implying a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $357.00 price target.

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

In a report issued on July 23, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citrix Systems with a $166.57 average price target, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems on July 23 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 72.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $62.57 average price target, a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

