Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) and Lam Research (LRCX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) and Lam Research (LRCX) with bullish sentiments.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $262.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $259.33, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released yesterday, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Lam Research, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $360.83, close to its 52-week high of $367.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $363.58, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

