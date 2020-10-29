Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) and Celestica (CLS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) and Celestica (CLS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $266.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 74.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $293.20, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Celestica (CLS)

TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan maintained a Hold rating on Celestica today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 77.0% success rate. Chan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, CGI Group, and Docebo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $8.28 average price target, implying a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

