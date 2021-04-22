Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), 2U (TWOU) and Lam Research (LRCX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), 2U (TWOU) and Lam Research (LRCX) with bullish sentiments.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $261.71.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 75.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $344.06 average price target, a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

2U (TWOU)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on 2U, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.00.

Lam Research (LRCX)

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg maintained a Buy rating on Lam Research today and set a price target of $755.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $641.25, close to its 52-week high of $669.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 79.8% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, MKS Instruments, and Kla-Tencor.

Lam Research has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $726.63, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

