Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Splunk (SPLK) and Marvell (MRVL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Splunk (SPLK) and Marvell (MRVL) with bullish sentiments.

Splunk (SPLK)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Splunk yesterday and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.2% and a 74.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.10, representing a 42.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Marvell yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.83, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on March 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

