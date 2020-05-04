Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Spectra7 Micro (OtherSPVNF), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Twilio (TWLO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Twilio (TWLO).

Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Spectra7 Micro, with a price target of C$0.01. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Docebo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Spectra7 Micro with a $0.01 average price target.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.67, implying a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on Twilio yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.88, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $110.00 price target.

