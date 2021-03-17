Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sonos (SONO) and NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sonos (SONO) and NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) with bullish sentiments.

Sonos (SONO)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Sonos today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.25, close to its 52-week high of $43.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Sonos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, a -21.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on NextGen Healthcare today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Castlight Health, and Allscripts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextGen Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

