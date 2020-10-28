Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SolarWinds (SWI), Veeco (VECO) and Shutterstock (SSTK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on SolarWinds (SWI), Veeco (VECO) and Shutterstock (SSTK).

SolarWinds (SWI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Hold rating on SolarWinds today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.80, close to its 52-week high of $22.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Nice-Systems.

SolarWinds has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.25.

Veeco (VECO)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Patrick Ho maintained a Buy rating on Veeco today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeco with a $17.83 average price target, which is a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Shutterstock (SSTK)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Buy rating on Shutterstock today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Shutterstock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.20, an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

