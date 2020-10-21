Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Snap (SNAP), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Snap (SNAP), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT).

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Snap. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.45, close to its 52-week high of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and GoodRx Holdings.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.73, implying a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Wedbush also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Texas Instruments. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $150.83, close to its 52-week high of $155.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $156.85, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. yesterday and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Upland Software, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. with a $46.10 average price target, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

