Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Snap (SNAP), Caci International (CACI) and Intel (INTC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Snap (SNAP), Caci International (CACI) and Intel (INTC).

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Snap. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.34, representing a 32.5% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Caci International (CACI)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Caci International yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $258.40, close to its 52-week high of $266.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 72.1% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

Caci International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.50, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Intel. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 61.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $67.09, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

