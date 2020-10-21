Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Snap (SNAP) and Texas Instruments (TXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Snap (SNAP) and Texas Instruments (TXN) with bullish sentiments.

Snap (SNAP)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Snap today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.45, close to its 52-week high of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.1% and a 77.6% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.31, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Texas Instruments today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $150.83, close to its 52-week high of $155.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Skyworks Solutions, and Broadcom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.35, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

