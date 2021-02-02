Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Snap (SNAP) and Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Snap (SNAP) and Corsair Gaming (CRSR) with bullish sentiments.

Snap (SNAP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert reiterated a Buy rating on Snap today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.28, representing a -3.6% downside. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Corsair Gaming, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Glu Mobile.

Corsair Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.71, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

