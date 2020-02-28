Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Smith Micro Software (SMSI) and OptimizeRx (OPRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Smith Micro Software (SMSI) and OptimizeRx (OPRX) with bullish sentiments.

Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Smith Micro Software today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 44.7% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Smith Micro Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

OptimizeRx (OPRX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on OptimizeRx today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.03, close to its 52-week low of $8.63.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 34.5% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OptimizeRx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

