Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Twitter (TWTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Twitter (TWTR) with bullish sentiments.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.86, close to its 52-week high of $201.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.56, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Charter Equity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (TWTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Twitter yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.31, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

