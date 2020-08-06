Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SiTime Corporation (SITM) and Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SiTime Corporation (SITM) and Ribbon Communications (RBBN) with bullish sentiments.

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SiTime Corporation, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.14, close to its 52-week high of $59.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 78.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SiTime Corporation with a $56.00 average price target, which is a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ribbon Communications today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ribbon Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

