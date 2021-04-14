Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Simulations Plus (SLP) and Atlassian (TEAM)

Christine Brown- April 14, 2021, 7:15 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Simulations Plus (SLP) and Atlassian (TEAM).

Simulations Plus (SLP)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on Simulations Plus yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simulations Plus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.67, representing a 37.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Atlassian (TEAM)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $242.19, close to its 52-week high of $262.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlassian with a $275.18 average price target, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

