Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Silicon Motion (SIMO) and CoStar Group (CSGP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Silicon Motion (SIMO) and CoStar Group (CSGP) with bullish sentiments.

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Motion, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 38.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Silicon Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.86.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group, with a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $607.84.

Buck has an average return of 16.9% when recommending CoStar Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6285 out of 6525 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CoStar Group with a $755.13 average price target, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

