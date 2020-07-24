Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sierra Wireless (SWIR) and Manhattan Associates (MANH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sierra Wireless (SWIR) and Manhattan Associates (MANH) with bullish sentiments.

Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Wireless, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Synchronoss Technologies, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Wireless with a $9.57 average price target.

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

In a report released yesterday, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.64, close to its 52-week high of $100.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 74.4% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manhattan Associates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.25, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

