Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Shotspotter (SSTI) and VMware (VMW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shotspotter (SSTI) and VMware (VMW) with bullish sentiments.

Shotspotter (SSTI)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Shotspotter, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Shotspotter has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33.

VMware (VMW)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on VMware today and set a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $168.38 average price target, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

