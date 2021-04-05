Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Shotspotter (SSTI) and Telus (TU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shotspotter (SSTI) and Telus (TU) with bullish sentiments.

Shotspotter (SSTI)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shotspotter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Telus (TU)

In a report issued on April 1, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Telus, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.4% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $25.24 average price target, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on March 31, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.