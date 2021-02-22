Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS), PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Kaleyra (KLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS), PDF Solutions (PDFS) and Kaleyra (KLR) with bullish sentiments.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Shoals Technologies Group today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.17, close to its 52-week high of $41.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoals Technologies Group with a $42.29 average price target, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

PDF Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.93, close to its 52-week high of $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

