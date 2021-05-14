Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SharpSpring (SHSP), MediaAlpha (MAX) and Viant Technology (DSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SharpSpring (SHSP), MediaAlpha (MAX) and Viant Technology (DSP) with bullish sentiments.

SharpSpring (SHSP)

Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy rating on SharpSpring today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

SharpSpring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.75, which is a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

MediaAlpha (MAX)

In a report released today, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MediaAlpha, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MediaAlpha is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.75.

Viant Technology (DSP)

In a report released today, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Viant Technology, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.09, close to its 52-week low of $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Viant Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.67.

