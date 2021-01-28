Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB) and Boeing (BA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB) and Boeing (BA).

ServiceNow (NOW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow yesterday and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $516.50, close to its 52-week high of $566.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 80.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $604.65 average price target, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $600.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Facebook yesterday and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 77.8% and a 77.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.58, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $194.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $231.78 average price target, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

