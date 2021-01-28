Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB) and Avnet (AVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ServiceNow (NOW), Facebook (FB) and Avnet (AVT) with bullish sentiments.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $516.50, close to its 52-week high of $566.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 80.6% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Citrix Systems.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $604.87, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $600.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 74.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $335.76, implying a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Avnet (AVT)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Avnet, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avnet is a Hold with an average price target of $32.50.

