Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ServiceNow (NOW) and SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ServiceNow (NOW) and SPS Commerce (SPSC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on ServiceNow today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $484.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 77.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $540.25 average price target, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $512.00 price target.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on SPS Commerce. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.72, close to its 52-week high of $88.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 92.5% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

SPS Commerce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00.

