Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ServiceNow (NOW) and Boeing (BA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ServiceNow (NOW) and Boeing (BA).

ServiceNow (NOW)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow today and set a price target of $610.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $516.50, close to its 52-week high of $566.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 79.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $605.24, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $670.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boeing (BA)

Merrill Lynch analyst Ronald Epstein reiterated a Hold rating on Boeing today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $194.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Epstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Epstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Transdigm Group, and Hexcel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $229.56 average price target, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $215.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BA: